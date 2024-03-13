CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBFV. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on CB Financial Services in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of CBFV stock opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $112.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Further Reading

