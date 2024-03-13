CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 15th. Analysts expect CBAK Energy Technology to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CBAK Energy Technology Price Performance

Shares of CBAT opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. CBAK Energy Technology has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $102.91 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBAK Energy Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 31.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CBAK Energy Technology by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,463 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CBAK Energy Technology in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CBAK Energy Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 612,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 22,760 shares during the period. 1.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

