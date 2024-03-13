CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) & Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) Head to Head Review

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Free Report) and Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Codere Online Luxembourg shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Codere Online Luxembourg shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codere Online Luxembourg has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II N/A N/A -1.58% Codere Online Luxembourg N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and Codere Online Luxembourg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and Codere Online Luxembourg’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II N/A N/A -$2.70 million N/A N/A Codere Online Luxembourg N/A N/A -$1.58 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and Codere Online Luxembourg, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II 0 0 0 0 N/A Codere Online Luxembourg 0 0 1 0 3.00

Codere Online Luxembourg has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.94%. Given Codere Online Luxembourg’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Codere Online Luxembourg is more favorable than CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II.

Summary

Codere Online Luxembourg beats CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

