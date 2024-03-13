Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.67.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FUN

Cedar Fair Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.41. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.97.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $371.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.13 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,565 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 50.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 36.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,516,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,688,000 after acquiring an additional 946,782 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 67.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,305,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,300,000 after acquiring an additional 930,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth about $25,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.