Celia Eckert Sells 850 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) SVP Celia Eckert sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $19,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Celia Eckert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Celia Eckert sold 3,892 shares of Xencor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $91,189.56.

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.67). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 74.90%. The business had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Xencor’s revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Xencor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 498.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 367.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Xencor by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

