Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) were down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.20 and last traded at $84.65. Approximately 1,493,586 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 5,300,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CELH. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Celsius Stock Up 6.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.33 and its 200 day moving average is $60.10.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $13,749,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $13,749,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $848,134.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,715,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 960,568 shares of company stock worth $49,436,582. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,091,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,598 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 424.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

