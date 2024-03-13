Century Casinos (CNTY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect Century Casinos to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Century Casinos stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.41. The company has a market cap of $96.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.61. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $8.11.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 59,569 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,788,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 146,863 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 98,809 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.
Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
