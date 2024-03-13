CGI (NYSE:GIB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
CGI Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of GIB opened at $117.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. CGI has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $118.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.
CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. CGI had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CGI will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CGI
About CGI
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.
