Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) PT Raised to C$15.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CSH.UN. Scotiabank upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.00.

Shares of CSH.UN opened at C$12.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.26, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$8.10 and a 12 month high of C$12.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.11. The stock has a market cap of C$2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -613.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

