Chemung Financial Co. (CHMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on April 1st

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

Chemung Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years. Chemung Financial has a payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Chemung Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. Chemung Financial has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.06.

Insider Activity at Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.36). Chemung Financial had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $23.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade purchased 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,474.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemung Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Further Reading

