Chemung Financial Co. (CHMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on April 1st

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

Chemung Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years. Chemung Financial has a payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Shares of CHMG opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $51.36.

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.36). Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $23.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade acquired 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $28,000.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,474.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,098,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 331.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 55,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

