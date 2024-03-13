Chewy (CHWY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CHWY stock opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61. Chewy has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $40.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 899.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.92.
In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $3,409,763.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,025 shares in the company, valued at $23,134,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $3,409,763.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,025 shares in the company, valued at $23,134,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $717,257.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 557,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,859,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock worth $254,241,215. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.81.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
