Chewy (CHWY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CHWY stock opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61. Chewy has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $40.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 899.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $3,409,763.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,025 shares in the company, valued at $23,134,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $3,409,763.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,025 shares in the company, valued at $23,134,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $717,257.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 557,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,859,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock worth $254,241,215. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,604,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,269 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,564,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,897 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Chewy by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,080,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,426,000 after purchasing an additional 367,939 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,929,000 after acquiring an additional 25,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

