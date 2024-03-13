Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) CFO Preetam Shah Sells 18,931 Shares

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) CFO Preetam Shah sold 18,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $12,683.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,230.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cidara Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 51,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 15,912 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 14.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 16,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 68.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares during the period. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

View Our Latest Report on CDTX

About Cidara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.