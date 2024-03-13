Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) COO Shane Ward Sells 20,473 Shares

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) COO Shane Ward sold 20,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $13,716.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 198,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,175.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 68.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 29.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

