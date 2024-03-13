Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Insider Leslie Tari Sells 21,029 Shares of Stock

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) insider Leslie Tari sold 21,029 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $14,089.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,681 shares in the company, valued at $173,316.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CDTX stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $2.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 54,310 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 400.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 76,386 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 540,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 403,472 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 32,609 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

