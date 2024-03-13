Cindy Thomassee Sells 1,200 Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Stock

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) CAO Cindy Thomassee sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $17,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,644. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

European Wax Center Stock Performance

NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $844.81 million, a PE ratio of 79.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On European Wax Center

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 29.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 43.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in European Wax Center by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in European Wax Center by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on European Wax Center from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EWCZ

About European Wax Center

(Get Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.