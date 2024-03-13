CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Sees Large Volume Increase

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 127,969 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 96,737 shares.The stock last traded at $3.74 and had previously closed at $3.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on CI&T in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on CI&T in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Get CI&T alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI&T

CI&T Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of CI&T

The company has a market cap of $516.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINT. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in CI&T during the third quarter valued at $2,568,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in CI&T during the third quarter valued at about $2,304,000. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in CI&T during the second quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T in the second quarter worth about $1,573,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CI&T by 197.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.