Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

Clarus has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Clarus has a dividend payout ratio of 71.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Clarus Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. Clarus has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Clarus by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Clarus by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in Clarus by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Clarus from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Clarus in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

