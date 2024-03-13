Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $217.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.55. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

Institutional Trading of Codorus Valley Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 680.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 479,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,413,000 after buying an additional 418,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 94,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 79,327 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 59,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 50,210 shares during the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Further Reading

