Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cogent Communications from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.57.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $68.53 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 14.28%.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 1,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,196 shares of company stock worth $1,343,565 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,811,000 after purchasing an additional 90,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,819,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,438,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,772,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,359,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,178,000 after acquiring an additional 35,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,543,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

