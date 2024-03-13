Comerica Bank Acquires 21,769 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 117.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,769 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $17,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 3.2% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,454,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in McKesson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after buying an additional 708,438 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.21.

McKesson Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $531.24 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $537.26. The stock has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $502.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.90 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

