Comerica Bank Acquires 39,550 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 21,149.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,550 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.15% of Deckers Outdoor worth $20,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DECK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,456 shares of company stock valued at $28,641,748. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $854.86.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $916.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $809.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $666.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $395.90 and a one year high of $939.82.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

