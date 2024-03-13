Comerica Bank Acquires Shares of 74,498 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 74,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $19,260,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BDX opened at $237.82 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $228.62 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.79 and a 200-day moving average of $247.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Barclays upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

