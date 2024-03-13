Comerica Bank Acquires Shares of 77,475 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 77,475 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,152,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after buying an additional 2,543,966 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,854,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,807,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,982,000 after acquiring an additional 782,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 102.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,520,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,584,000 after acquiring an additional 769,129 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $311.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.52. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.12 and a twelve month high of $320.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $84.74 billion, a PE ratio of 81.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDNS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.33.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $807,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,889,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $807,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at $22,889,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,107 shares of company stock worth $40,217,826 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

