Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 657,126.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,569 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.17% of Lincoln Electric worth $17,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $252.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.67. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.36 and a 12 month high of $259.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.31%.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,554,575.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.