Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3,002.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 334,061 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $18,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.82 and a 200 day moving average of $60.49. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.92.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

