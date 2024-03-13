Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3,715.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 290,952 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 4,514.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $60.03 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.24.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

