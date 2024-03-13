Comerica Bank Has $18.12 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,044,929 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $18,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.90. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

