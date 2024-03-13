Comerica Bank Has $19.77 Million Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 669.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,795 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.31% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $19,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,917,000 after purchasing an additional 368,325 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 309.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,340,000 after buying an additional 364,910 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,051,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,473,000 after acquiring an additional 343,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $29,418,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 713.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 324,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,527,000 after acquiring an additional 284,188 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $201.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.03. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $100.84 and a one year high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.25). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,522.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,634 shares of company stock worth $925,539 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

