Comerica Bank Increases Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 1,259.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,399 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Repligen worth $18,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Repligen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Repligen in the third quarter valued at $1,046,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,479,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Repligen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $193,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,367 shares in the company, valued at $16,892,409.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $681,348.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,532 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $192.76 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $211.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 5.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.12.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.70.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

