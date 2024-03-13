Comerica Bank Invests $17.17 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 76,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,169,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.18% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $266.50 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $273.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.95.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.