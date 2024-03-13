Comerica Bank Invests $18.10 Million in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 380,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,097,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.14% of Ovintiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.47.

Ovintiv Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day moving average is $45.33.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $471,045.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,012.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $471,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,012.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

