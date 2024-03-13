Comerica Bank Invests $18.51 Million in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,849 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,506,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.18% of Paylocity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Paylocity by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Paylocity by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 18.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $168.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.10 and a 200-day moving average of $170.77. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $139.40 and a twelve month high of $230.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $326.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.47.

In other news, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total value of $82,630.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,756.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total value of $82,630.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,155 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,737. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

