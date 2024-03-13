Comerica Bank Invests $21.45 Million in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 153,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth $167,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Progressive by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,363,000. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.17.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $198.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.12 and a 200-day moving average of $162.06. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $199.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $116.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.