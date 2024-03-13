Comerica Bank Makes New $21.11 Million Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 382,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,107,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 83,180,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Carrier Global by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after buying an additional 7,996,941 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 38.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,094,000 after buying an additional 21,529,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,825,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,320 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,534,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,138,000 after acquiring an additional 386,968 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.47. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 397,590 shares of company stock worth $21,586,315. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

