Comerica Bank Makes New Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 91,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,314,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $610,482,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CME Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in CME Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,995,000 after buying an additional 951,953 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 261.4% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,320,000 after buying an additional 925,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,488.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,681,000 after buying an additional 892,614 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Price Performance

CME opened at $217.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.01 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.30.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

