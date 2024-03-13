Comerica Bank Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 177,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,386,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after buying an additional 8,298,820 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,593 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $118.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $118.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.44.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

