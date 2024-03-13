Comerica Bank Purchases 190,751 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 110,260.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,751 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $21,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $150.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.99 and a twelve month high of $152.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.52 and its 200-day moving average is $129.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

