Comerica Bank Purchases 206,133 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 911.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,133 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.39% of Casella Waste Systems worth $17,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 18.5% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 946,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,218,000 after purchasing an additional 147,805 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,705,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,047,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,506,000 after acquiring an additional 55,066 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 26.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,679,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,409,000 after purchasing an additional 91,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Casella Waste Systems news, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $746,871.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 168,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,220,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $93.87 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $95.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.79 and its 200 day moving average is $82.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 208.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CWST shares. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.71.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

