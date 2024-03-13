Comerica Bank Purchases 530,825 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 8,557.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 530,825 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $17,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,386,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,866 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,677,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,324 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 34,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,021 shares of company stock worth $3,560,833 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.33.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

