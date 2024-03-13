Comerica Bank Purchases Shares of 49,381 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,488,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $529.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $343.39 and a fifty-two week high of $536.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.01.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.