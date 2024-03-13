Comerica Bank Sells 110,921 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 110,921 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $17,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 411.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $274.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $277.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.59 and its 200 day moving average is $247.66. The company has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

