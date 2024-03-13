Comerica Bank Trims Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110,217 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $17,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $220.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.30. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $223.88. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

