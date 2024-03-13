Comparing Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) and Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL)

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) and Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Akamai Technologies and Swvl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies 14.37% 14.90% 7.19% Swvl N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Akamai Technologies and Swvl, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies 2 4 11 1 2.61 Swvl 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $119.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.85%. Given Akamai Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than Swvl.

This table compares Akamai Technologies and Swvl’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies $3.81 billion 4.36 $547.63 million $3.53 31.10 Swvl $51.49 million 0.86 -$116.50 million N/A N/A

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Swvl.

Risk & Volatility

Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swvl has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.4% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Swvl shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Swvl shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats Swvl on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance. It also provides web and mobile performance solutions to enable dynamic websites and applications; media delivery solutions, including video streaming and video player services, game and software delivery, broadcast operations, authoritative domain name system, resolution, and data and analytics; and cloud computing services, such as compute, storage, networking, database, and container management services to build, deploy, and secure applications and workloads. In addition, the company offers content delivery solutions; and an array of service and support to assist customers with integrating, configuring, optimizing, and managing its offerings. It sells its solutions through various channel partners. Akamai Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Swvl

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers. Swvl Holdings Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

