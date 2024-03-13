Comparing California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB – Get Free Report) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for California Business Bank and Independent Bank Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Independent Bank Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Independent Bank Group has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.26%. Given Independent Bank Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Independent Bank Group is more favorable than California Business Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

74.7% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares California Business Bank and Independent Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A Independent Bank Group 4.68% 5.76% 0.72%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares California Business Bank and Independent Bank Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Independent Bank Group $922.84 million 2.00 $43.20 million $1.04 42.90

Independent Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than California Business Bank.

Volatility and Risk

California Business Bank has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank Group has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Independent Bank Group beats California Business Bank on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Business Bank

California Business Bank provides various financial products and services for small businesses and entrepreneurs. The company offers various personal and business deposit products; and business and commercial loans comprising SBA, commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans. It also provides online and mobile banking, mobile deposit, bill pay, and other services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single-family interim construction loans; commercial loans, such as SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, lines of credit, and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages, as well as mortgage warehouse purchase loans. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, online and mobile banking, estatement, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; wealth management services; and business accounts and management services consisting of analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

