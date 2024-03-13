Comparing Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) & Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) and Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Capital City Bank Group has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Capital City Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Capital City Bank Group pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chemung Financial pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital City Bank Group has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Capital City Bank Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital City Bank Group $252.68 million 1.88 $52.26 million $3.21 8.71 Chemung Financial $137.62 million 1.44 $25.00 million $5.28 7.98

This table compares Capital City Bank Group and Chemung Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Capital City Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Chemung Financial. Chemung Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital City Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Capital City Bank Group and Chemung Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital City Bank Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Chemung Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Capital City Bank Group currently has a consensus price target of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 24.03%. Chemung Financial has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.33%. Given Capital City Bank Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Capital City Bank Group is more favorable than Chemung Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.8% of Capital City Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Chemung Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Capital City Bank Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Chemung Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Capital City Bank Group and Chemung Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital City Bank Group 20.67% 13.22% 1.26% Chemung Financial 18.17% 13.23% 0.86%

Summary

Capital City Bank Group beats Chemung Financial on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services. It also provides commercial and residential real estate lending products, as well as fixed- and adjustable-rate residential mortgage loans; personal, automobile, boat/RV, and home equity loans; and credit card programs. In addition, the company offers institutional banking services, including customized checking and savings accounts, cash management systems, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans to meet the needs of state and local governments, public schools and colleges, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations. Further, it provides consumer banking services comprising checking accounts, savings programs, interactive/automated teller machines, debit/credit cards, night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and online and mobile banking services. Additionally, the company provides asset management for individuals through agency, personal trust, IRA, and personal investment management accounts; and various retail securities products, such as the U.S. government bonds, tax-free municipal bonds, stocks, mutual funds, unit investment trusts, annuities, life insurance, and long-term health care, as well as business, estate, financial, insurance and business planning, tax planning, and asset protection advisory services. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. It also offers commercial and agricultural loans comprising loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity term loans; and interest rate swaps, letters of credit, wealth management, employee benefit plans, insurance products, mutual fund, and brokerage services. In addition, the company provides annuities, brokerage, and tax preparation services. Further, it offers guardian, custodian, and trustee services, as well as acts as an agent for pension, profit-sharing, and other employee benefit trusts; and various investment, pension, estate planning, and employee benefit administrative services. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Elmira, New York.

