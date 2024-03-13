Comparing LanzaTech Global (LNZA) & Its Competitors

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) is one of 41 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare LanzaTech Global to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LanzaTech Global and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get LanzaTech Global alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LanzaTech Global $62.63 million -$134.10 million -3.19 LanzaTech Global Competitors $3.96 billion $30.61 million 5.62

LanzaTech Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than LanzaTech Global. LanzaTech Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LanzaTech Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 LanzaTech Global Competitors 348 748 1161 55 2.40

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LanzaTech Global and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

LanzaTech Global currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 200.00%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 17.27%. Given LanzaTech Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LanzaTech Global is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.9% of LanzaTech Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LanzaTech Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LanzaTech Global -214.11% -95.22% -51.16% LanzaTech Global Competitors 6.36% -395.70% -1.90%

Risk & Volatility

LanzaTech Global has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LanzaTech Global’s competitors have a beta of -94.78, meaning that their average stock price is 9,578% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LanzaTech Global competitors beat LanzaTech Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LanzaTech Global, Inc. operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA. LanzaTech Global, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.