Comparing Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Penns Woods Bancorp and Ameris Bancorp are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Penns Woods Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Ameris Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Penns Woods Bancorp pays out 55.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ameris Bancorp pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Penns Woods Bancorp and Ameris Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penns Woods Bancorp $99.97 million 1.35 $16.61 million $2.31 8.13 Ameris Bancorp $1.52 billion 2.11 $269.11 million $3.90 11.92

Profitability

Ameris Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Penns Woods Bancorp. Penns Woods Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ameris Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Penns Woods Bancorp and Ameris Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penns Woods Bancorp 16.61% 9.57% 0.78% Ameris Bancorp 17.67% 8.30% 1.08%

Volatility and Risk

Penns Woods Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameris Bancorp has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.3% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Penns Woods Bancorp and Ameris Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penns Woods Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Ameris Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

Ameris Bancorp has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.42%. Given Ameris Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ameris Bancorp is more favorable than Penns Woods Bancorp.

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats Penns Woods Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and IRAs accounts. The company also offers loan products comprising residential, commercial, and construction real estate loans; agricultural loans for the purchase or improvement of real estate; commercial loans for the acquisition and improvement of real estate, purchase of equipment, and working capital purposes; letters of credit; consumer loans, such as construction and residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines, automobile financing, personal loans and lines of credit, and overdraft and check lines; and revolving credit loans with overdraft protection. In addition, it provides securities brokerage and financial planning services, which include the sale of life insurance products, annuities, and estate planning services; property and casualty, and auto insurance products; safe deposit services; ATM services; and Internet and telephone banking services. Further, the company engages in real estate transactions and investment activities. It operates through a network of offices located in Clinton, Lycoming, Centre, Montour, Union, Blair, and Luzerne Counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and personal credit lines. In addition, the company originates, administers, and services commercial insurance premium loans, equipment finance loans, and small business administration loans. It operates full service domestic banking offices, and mortgage and loan production offices. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

