Comparing Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) and Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN)

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) and Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Porch Group and Clearwater Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Porch Group -31.12% -1,182.09% -12.25% Clearwater Analytics -5.80% -0.44% -0.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Porch Group and Clearwater Analytics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Porch Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Clearwater Analytics 1 3 7 0 2.55

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Porch Group currently has a consensus price target of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 67.11%. Clearwater Analytics has a consensus price target of $21.77, indicating a potential upside of 28.60%. Given Porch Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Porch Group is more favorable than Clearwater Analytics.

78.8% of Porch Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Clearwater Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Porch Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Clearwater Analytics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Porch Group and Clearwater Analytics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Porch Group $430.30 million 0.87 -$133.93 million ($1.41) -2.69 Clearwater Analytics $368.17 million 11.25 -$21.63 million ($0.11) -153.91

Clearwater Analytics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Porch Group. Clearwater Analytics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Porch Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Porch Group has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearwater Analytics has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Porch Group

(Get Free Report)

Porch Group, Inc. operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, and title companies; consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers. This segment operates through Porch, Floify, HireAHelper, Home Inspector Pro and Palm-Tech, Inspection Support Network, iRoofing, Porch Group Media, Porch.com, Rynoh, and V12 brands. The Insurance segment offers property-related insurance policies through its own risk-bearing carrier and independent agency as well as risk-bearing home warranty company. This segment operates though American Home Protect, Elite Insurance Group, Porticus Reinsurance Ltd., and Homeowners of America brands. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, home, auto, flood, and umbrella insurance products; and contractor services. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally. It offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions. The company's Clearwater Prism SaaS-based data and reporting platform for investment data delivers a range of product modules, including Prism reporting and statements, Prism connectors, Prism data ops, and Prism managed services. It also provides portfolio management and order management, performance, unit-linked funds, and full trade life cycle, as well as provides modular front, middle and back-office solution to investment managers, private banks, and insurers. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.