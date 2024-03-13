Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Conn’s Trading Down 2.6 %
CONN opened at $3.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $84.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $7.62.
Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.55). Conn’s had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $280.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that Conn’s will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conn’s
About Conn’s
Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.
