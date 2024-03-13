Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Conn’s Trading Down 2.6 %

CONN opened at $3.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $84.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $7.62.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.55). Conn’s had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $280.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that Conn’s will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conn’s

About Conn’s

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 13.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Conn’s by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Conn’s by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Conn’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.